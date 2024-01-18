Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from RepoCloud.io
See RepoCloud.io’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
RepoCloud
RepoCloud
One-click deploy 200+ SaaS alternatives, elastic autoscaling
Visit
Upvote 91
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
RepoCloud.io is a cloud host for 1-click deployments of over 200 popular open-source SaaS alternative applications. Enjoying the flexibility of elastic autoscaling, with pay-as-you-go hourly rates, all for half the cost of major cloud hosts.
Launched in
Open Source
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
RepoCloud.io
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
RepoCloud.io
200+ Open Source Apps. One-Click Deployments. 50% Savings.
0
reviews
116
followers
Follow for updates
RepoCloud by
RepoCloud.io
was hunted by
Eric Moore
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Eric Moore
,
Miroslav Zeljković
and
Tsotne Sharvadze
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
RepoCloud.io
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 2nd, 2024.
Upvotes
91
Comments
31
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report