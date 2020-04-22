Reply-to-Sheets

Discussion
Aadil A.
Maker
Hey! We built this as a response to https://pioneer.app/ideas (see #7). We're 2 17 y/o makers and this is our first time launching on PH - can't wait to hear what you guys think! Feedback + feature requests appreciated!
Maker
Here's a quick guide on how to use our product: - Include reply2sheet@gmail.com in the To or CC field when first sending the email you want to collect replies for (it won't work for Bcc right now) - If you don't see a link to a Google Sheet shared with you right away, either wait a few minutes and check again (might be delays with too much traffic) or check your drive folder directly - your notification email may have gotten lost in cyberspace 🤷👾 - To collect replies in a sheet, be sure to have your responders click reply all It's essentially one step to get up and running - no downloads, no fees, no sign-ins. It just works.
On a scale of 1-10, this is banger.
