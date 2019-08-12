Log InSign up
Reply Ninja

Instant Inline replies in Gmail

Add instant, Inline replies to Gmail
Rather than copy, pasting, and posting each line you want to reference in an email, with ReplyNinja you can just:
1. Click the text you want to reply to
2. Type your reply underneath it
3. Hit the send button
I built an inline-reply extension for GmailTL;DR: Install this chrome extension and start writing better emails faster Most importantly, they're visually numb to the formats they see everyday. In the book "Pitch Anything" by Oren Klaff, he talks about the primitive lizard brain that humans use as our first filter of the world around us.
Hey hunters! I’m Titus Decali, the creator of Reply.ninja After manually writing inline-replies in Gmail for the past few years, I got tired of the time I spent on each one and instead made a free Chrome extension to automate the process. Now you can get inline replies with a single click. We’ll be launching some extended features soon!: - Email and link open tracking - High-conversion, email templates - Custom, canned response templates - Remove duplicate signatures automatically Your feedback is always welcome friends! You can view my other work on TitusDecali.com
