Discussion
Maker
Titus Decali
Hey hunters! I’m Titus Decali, the creator of Reply.ninja After manually writing inline-replies in Gmail for the past few years, I got tired of the time I spent on each one and instead made a free Chrome extension to automate the process. Now you can get inline replies with a single click. We’ll be launching some extended features soon!: - Email and link open tracking - High-conversion, email templates - Custom, canned response templates - Remove duplicate signatures automatically Your feedback is always welcome friends! You can view my other work on TitusDecali.com
