• Track experiments
• Go back in time
• Version your models
Just add two lines of code. You don’t need to change how you work. Replicate is a Python library that uploads files and metadata (like hyperparameters) to Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage.
I caught this as an ex-colleague worked on it, who was talking about how hard it was to work on software before version control was free and readily available. This project seeks to solve that problem in the machine learning community.
