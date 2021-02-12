Replica 3.0
Mirror your iOS screen on a modern web browser
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tiago Martinho
MakerIndie SW Developer
Hello everyone at Product Hunt! I'm super excited to finally release the 3rd biggest release of my iOS app Replica. 📱💻 The new release allows you to mirror your screen on a web browser, this means you can showcase your iPhone and iPad screen in almost any device. If the browser supports Picture in Picture you can even use your device while seeing a live stream of the other device. I hope this unlocks some new use cases for my app and will be super happy to hear how you are using the app! I'm also sharing 20 promo codes to use the entire app for free for a year: https://tokn.co/_Au9zuoWY https://tokn.co/_PBCC6ahC https://tokn.co/_JSnTqUxO https://tokn.co/_eMhv4g4i https://tokn.co/_HKGZCGnT https://tokn.co/_E8MS9oll https://tokn.co/_vRLS2rZc https://tokn.co/_IxIikwUu https://tokn.co/_XPAS1bXw https://tokn.co/_6L1gN25E https://tokn.co/_C16N9IgL https://tokn.co/_vxoFOF7K https://tokn.co/_Qcd6mjY3 https://tokn.co/_KjZzDFRz https://tokn.co/_xFd0loYq https://tokn.co/_bVdSrvul https://tokn.co/_7lGoweRe https://tokn.co/_gpuQRmSf https://tokn.co/_q5a7xstI https://tokn.co/_kqFQEVsl
Share
@tiago_martinho What an amazing idea! Got me so excited! Unfortunately all the codes are already redeemed 🥺
@sashaeversnap No problem! Here are 10 more, please share it with friends and family! https://tokn.co/_psxn24Dc https://tokn.co/_qIXRlHcG https://tokn.co/_v3OtTx0I https://tokn.co/_0VNKV1eQ https://tokn.co/_8rkzjs6p https://tokn.co/_NEp8YnmH https://tokn.co/_yEGv9AKq https://tokn.co/_MRmD0jKm https://tokn.co/_n0TfTtHo https://tokn.co/_MoASt5Jo
All taken :(
It's really cool to mirror your screen to the browsers, I am an iOS developer and I use it to show the demos to my clients. It works really well!
Wonderful solution, my clients will love it!
@officialexaking thank you Jim! How do you plan on using it?
Great Product, will make a huge difference in many peoples lives & workflows. But I think the representation by saying "bring your favorite iOS apps to Mac, Windows or Linux" is a bit misleading. At first I thought it's not only screen mirroring but also remote control since it not only shows my favorit apps but also brings their experience to the streamed platform.
@pascal_krason1 thank you! I agree, maybe I should change it to "stream your favorite apps" no?
Incredible Nice Idea thank for Sharing.
@buffington549 thank you so much!
awesome solution
@zara_navasardyan thank you Zara!
Cool product @itsmartinho
@itsmartinho @james_simmons thank you James!
This is such a problem for me when trying to design response web apps. Amazing idea! I’ll make sure to check it out.
@javier_sanchez_mejorada1 I’m so happy you like it!
How long does free period last?
@james_afino at the moment the screen mirror to the web is free. For the other devices the app offers a 3 day free trial.
This is so needed! What versions of iOS does it work for?
@glen_creaser this feature iOS 13 and up (for now) and the app iOS 12 and up
@glen_creaser how you will use the app?