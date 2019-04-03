Repl.it Chrome
Try out *any* code example on the web with just one click 👨💻🖱️
Samarth JajooMaker@jajoosam
Hey devs on PH! The easiest way to get started with anything new is with examples - and the Repl.it chrome extension lets you try out *any* code example on the web with just one click. Prompts are added in GitHub Gists, and the NPM Registry, but you can run any code you find by selecting it and hitting `Try on repl.it` in the menu 👨💻 I'm looking forward to hear what y'all think :)
exex zian@exexzian · Software Engineer
@jajoosam looks great !!! BTW which programming languages are supported ?
Jake Prins@jake_prins · Maker of RaterFox
Really like this tool! But it does not always seem to work. For instance, if I copy these lines of code from stackoverflow: var mydata = [{ name: "Ram", Id: 1 }, { name: "Shyam", Id: 2 }, { name: "Akhil", Id: 3 }]; searchKey = 2 var selectedData = mydata[mydata.map(function (item) { return item.Id; }).indexOf(searchKey)]; console.log(selectedData) And use the extension to go to Repl.it, the code is gone. 🧐
