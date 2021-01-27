discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ashray Malhotra
MakerCEO Rephrase.ai
Hello ProductHunters! I am Ashray, co-founder and CEO of Rephrase.ai. Couldn't be more excited to finally share the world's first Personalised Video Creation tool powered by our Generative AI engine. Two years ago, we started on an ambitious journey to build an AI engine that can take any script as input and render an entire Hollywood movie. Today marks an important step in that journey. We are publicly opening the world's first tool where you can type in your script with merge tags and create thousands of personalized videos at scale! Although we are still in beta, we are super proud to already help some Fortune 50 companies and startups in their digital transformation journey. I have found some of my favourite products on Product Hunt. I'd love to know what the Product Hunt community thinks about Rephrase.ai. We can't wait to see the amazing videos you create with our tool. I'll be answering all questions here, live on Rephrase.ai chat and on twitter @ashray_malhotra. So come in and say Hi! or share your best creations with our tool! We are giving out limited free access of the tool (limited to creating 50 campaign videos) exclusively for the PH signups today! So do sign up and share with your friends. PS - Comment below and one of our actors will reply to you personally 😀 PPS - It's important for us to maintain ethical use of our platform, hence we manually whitelist users on the platform. Please fill the form on our website (or here https://form.typeform.com/to/yYp...) and we'll email you the credentials after verification. Please sign up from a corporate email id if possible.
