Recurring reminder & alarm clock

Repetimer is a handy reminder for repetitive tasks.
Just select the requested interval and it will remind you using system notifications.
Notifications can be customized and even pinned to the notification drawer so you won't accidentally remove them.
Radek P.
Maker
Hey PH! As usual, I could not find an app that would suit my needs so I ended up creating it... The goal was to make a simple task reminder and utilize all available options for notifications (sound, vibration, LED color, etc.). Over time, additional features were added. Like a basic alarm clock or an option to select an active time period, useful for canceling reminders during weekends or overnight. Let me know what you think :-)
