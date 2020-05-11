Repetimer
Radek P.
Maker
Hey PH! As usual, I could not find an app that would suit my needs so I ended up creating it... The goal was to make a simple task reminder and utilize all available options for notifications (sound, vibration, LED color, etc.). Over time, additional features were added. Like a basic alarm clock or an option to select an active time period, useful for canceling reminders during weekends or overnight. Let me know what you think :-)
