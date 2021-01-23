  1. Home
Repeat

A simple but powerful habit tracker with no subscriptions

Repeat is a productivity app with content and guidance for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. There are no subscriptions, no ads and no selling your data.
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Hey everyone, I'd like to share another app I worked on: Repeat. It's a simple but powerful habit tracker with no subscriptions and it is free to download. I'd love to know what you think and if you find it helpful.
Silvia Sheppard
Awesome product!
Raunaq Vaisoha
Co-Founder at Elemential Labs
Really like the simple interface! Just sharing an idea that came to mind, would be really exciting to see accountability groups in a concept like this. Kind of like the Sober October Challenge that Joe Rogan does with his friends on the podcast. Would be fun to have social challenges with the ability to place bets as well.
Chris Vogt
Far Out!
Adam Signups
Pretty cool.
