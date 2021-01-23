discussion
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Hey everyone, I'd like to share another app I worked on: Repeat. It's a simple but powerful habit tracker with no subscriptions and it is free to download. I'd love to know what you think and if you find it helpful.
Awesome product!
Really like the simple interface! Just sharing an idea that came to mind, would be really exciting to see accountability groups in a concept like this. Kind of like the Sober October Challenge that Joe Rogan does with his friends on the podcast. Would be fun to have social challenges with the ability to place bets as well.
Far Out!
Pretty cool.