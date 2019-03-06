Repair Alert aims to increase visibility of Apple's repair and exchange programs.
It is very straightforward: you indicate which devices you have, then we send you an email notification when Apple introduces a new support program for any of those products.
Boy 🛸 Maker Captain of Danger Cove. I make Mac apps.
Hi everyone! My buddy Niels and I came up with a convenient service for everyone who's had to get their Apple gear fixed by Apple. 🛠 Repair Alert keeps track of all the repair and exchange programs and notifies us when Apple introduces a new one that matches one of your selected product categories. 📫 The reason we started this is that Niels once missed out on an exchange program for his MacBook. We want to make sure that never happens again. 💪 Ideally Apple will make us obsolete, but until then we're here to help. Let us know what your experience has been with Apple's support. Cheers, Boy
Niels de Hoog Maker
Hey all! We would love to hear about your experiences as well. Have you ever missed out on a repair or exchange program for one of your Apple products? Is there anything we haven't thought of that you would like for this service to provide? Cheers, Niels
