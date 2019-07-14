Rent the Backyard
You get an apartment in your backyard at no cost to you
Discussion
Maker
Brian Bakerman
Hi everyone, my name is Brian, co-founder of Rent the Backyard. Rent the Backyard was founded to help homeowners who want to earn extra income from their underused backyards, but don’t want to spend a ton of time or money to make it happen. Rent the Backyard provides a turnkey solution — we handle all the logistics of putting a studio apartment in your backyard — helping you earn $10-$20k per year in rental income with as little loss of privacy for you as possible.
@brian_bakerman Hi Brian, I work for Ageing Economy and your idea could help a lot of lonely old people. It's a really cool stuff you created.
@souite_home Thank you so much! We think our product could be great for people who have lived in their homes for a while and have seen home prices skyrocket -- unlocking that value in the form of rental income could be great!
This is so cool, please bring it to the UK 🙏🏿🙌🏿
so out of the fortunate people living in the bay area having an at least 30x30 sqft backyrad, how many of them are triggered by an extra 10-12k rental income per year? Sounds like the price tag for a single bottle of wine they open every weekend ;-)
Maker
@jean_luc_winkler A surprising number of backyards are able to fit our studio apartments in their backyards. A lot of people in the Bay Area have been in their home for a while and have seen prices shoot up — we want to help people unlock some of that value through rental income, even if they don’t have a wine cellar in the back 😊
So people live in your backyard?
@e_b_rosner Yup! A lot of people seem to not use their backyards to their fullest potential -- we want to help homeowners monetize that unused space :) The guest has their own full studio apartment with a bed, bath, and kitchenette. This means the guest can live completely independent from the main home.
How does this play with laws such as zoning?
@htkibar1 This is completely jurisdiction dependent. In 2016, California passed a statewide law easing regulations on these backyard apartments, also known as Accessory Dwelling Units. The best way we've found to find out the regulations is to Google then call the city/county planning departments :) We do all this on your behalf -- these units are able to be built fairly easily in most jurisdictions.