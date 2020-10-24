discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hossein Shabani
Maker
CTO on Ribal Dev Agency
🎈
We use task management apps to save us time and give more visibility over the work. However, the app can become so complicated to use by itself, that we may choose to go for very basic note-taking apps to avoid the complexity. I was looking for a minimal, simple and user-friendly app for daily task management, so I developed Renoj. Hope you enjoy it! Also make sure you leave your feedback comment, so that I can improve your experience.
Share