rene.css
rene.css
AI-ready CSS framework and design toolkit
rené is a design system for clean, lightweight interfaces and the first ai-ready css framework. perfect for ai design-to-code workflows and simple for humans—no weird stuff.
Design Tools
Open Source
Developer Tools
rene.css
design for intention and meaning
56
0
rene.css by
rene.css
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Eden Vidal
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
rene.css
is not rated yet. This is rene.css's first launch.