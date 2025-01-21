Subscribe
AI-ready CSS framework and design toolkit
rené is a design system for clean, lightweight interfaces and the first ai-ready css framework. perfect for ai design-to-code workflows and simple for humans—no weird stuff.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsOpen SourceDeveloper Tools

About this launch
design for intention and meaning
was hunted by
Ben Lang
Made by Eden Vidal. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Eden Vidal
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
