  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Rename Tabs with F2
    Rename Tabs with F2

    Rename Tabs with F2

    ⌨️ Rename tabs without using a mouse!

    Free
    Rename opened tabs using the F2 keyboard shortcut.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    GitHub
     by
    Rename Tabs with F2
    About this launch
    Rename Tabs with F2
    Rename Tabs with F2⌨️ Rename tabs without using a mouse!
    0
    reviews
    10
    followers
    Rename Tabs with F2 by
    Rename Tabs with F2
    was hunted by
    vhv3y8
    in Chrome Extensions, GitHub. Made by
    vhv3y8
    . Featured on November 13th, 2024.
    Rename Tabs with F2
    is not rated yet. This is Rename Tabs with F2's first launch.
    Upvotes
    12
    Vote chart
    Comments
    0
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -