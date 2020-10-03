discussion
This product was the result of a month-long undertaking to create an application that would make creating and receiving reminders faster and more personalised. Whilst there are a lot of applications out there to help you create text reminders, I noticed that there were not as many which allowed you to associate voice recordings with reminders. When you're preoccupied with something and need a way to quickly capture your thoughts, having to type them out pales in comparison to just being able to record audio and play it back later. That is exactly what this application hopes to make achieving much easier. You can begin recording a voice reminder in as little as 2 taps from the home screen and then choose between fine-tuning the reminder's details right away or quick saving it so that the application can remind you about it an hour later. Additionally, you also have the ability to organise them, by assigning each reminder to one of 10 different categories. This allows you to centralise keeping track of different events in your life, be it the payment of bills, birthdays, tasks at work or even something as simple as staying hydrated every hour. This was my first mobile application, I hope you find it useful. There is an Android version on the way as well that is currently pending a review, I'll be sure to add a link to it once it's live!
