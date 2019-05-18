remove.bg for Windows, Mac, Linux
Remove Image Background, free, 100% automated, in 5 seconds
100% automatic background removal for Windows/Mac/Linux:
* Drag & Drop automated background removal
* Upload multiple images and folders
* Create transparent or colored backgrounds
* Select the output size of your choice
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Fantastic example for machine learning combined with a clear use-case and incredible user experience.
Benjamin GrössingMaker@begroe
Hi Hunters & Makers (thanks for hunting @__tosh :) ) Today we are launching remove.bg for Windows/Mac/Linux, bringing automated bulk background removal to the operating system of your choice. Great for batch processing workflows in eCommerce, photography or if want to turn your stock photo folder into cliparts :) We look forward to your feedback and if you have any questions, we're here to help!
