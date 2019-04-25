remove.bg for Photoshop

Remove the background of any photo 100% automatically, in just a few seconds and with just a single click.
This works magically well. Even without any guidance from the user.
None really.
I tried it with some really tough ones and it did incredibly well.Timar Ivo Batis has used this product for one day.
Alexey Chernikov@alex_chernikov · CEO at Twopeople Software
That‘s a super useful intergration! Also looking forward to Remove.bg for Sketch!
Benjamin GrössingMaker@begroe
Hi there, hunters & makers and thanks for hunting, @__tosh ! Today we are launching remove.bg for Adobe Photoshop! If you are working in web design, print design or photography chances are that Photoshop is an integral part of your workflow. It has never been easier to get rid of the background of an image automatically than with remove.bg , and with our new Photoshop extension we're making it even easier for Photoshop users. * Remove the background from the whole image or just a selection * Get a new layer with a layer mask, that allows for easy corrections * Works completely automatically and with your existing remove.bg account Give it a try for free and let us know what you think. If you have any questions, we're here to help!
Michael Fuchs@michael_fuchs · IT employee & Founder
Looks really great and easy. I have to try it. From which version of PS is this plugin running?
Benjamin GrössingMaker@begroe
@michael_fuchs Thanks! The plugin works with Photoshop CC 2018 or newer
