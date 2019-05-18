Log InSign up
remove.bg for Desktop

Remove image backgrounds 100% automatically on Win/Mac/Linux

100% automatic background removal for Windows/Mac/Linux:
* Drag & Drop automated background removal in seconds
* Upload multiple images and folders
* Create transparent or colored backgrounds
* Select the output size of your choice
Shivam Dewan
 
  • Shivam Dewan
    Shivam DewanDesign Guy. Product Guy
    Pros: 

    Works perfectly 95% of time, Free, Great UX

    Cons: 

    None so far

    I love it! Saves so much time, bye Photoshop :D

    Shivam Dewan has used this product for one month.
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Fantastic example for machine learning combined with a clear use-case and incredible user experience.
Benjamin Grössing
Benjamin GrössingMaker@begroe
Hi Hunters & Makers (thanks for hunting @__tosh :) ) Today we are launching remove.bg for Windows/Mac/Linux, bringing automated bulk background removal to the operating system of your choice. Great for batch processing workflows in eCommerce, photography or if want to turn your stock photo folder into cliparts :) We look forward to your feedback and if you have any questions, we're here to help!
Flora Fosset
Flora Fosset@florafosset · Product Designer
Just downloaded it, this is great! Easy to use, fast and efficient. 👏
