Hey Everyone! I am Eric Le, I am the Founder of Removal.AI. Our team is working hard to develop a tool that works like magic. Unlike any other background remover tools, our API can be integrated with any Software to speed up your workflow. Users can instantly process over 1000 images per day or less with the higher output image resolution. Stop wasting time trying to hire editors on Fiverr to clip and cut images! Removal.AI is a smart background remover tool to match Photoshop & Outsourced manual clipping path and image masking tasks. - Create transparent background instantly in 1-click - Get neat edges, high-quality cutouts and high-resolution output images - Process multiple images at once with bulk uploader tool - Flexible and affordable pricing - Scaleable with API access - Secured and safe to use (no one can access your photos - only you!) Focus on growing your business. Let Removal.AI be your background removal expert to boost your productivity and creativity! This technology is becoming smarter day-by-day. Give it a try now!
I think this tool has advanced edge color correction features, the foreground and background blends together well which I haven’t seen from any other background remover tools so far.
Wow! This background remover is fast and easy to use. Glad to have a free preview to download at a higher resolution.
Uploaded some of my images and got the results really fast. Cut-out edges are smooth and clean. Well done!
@kruksharita Thank you for your feedback. Glad you've tried our tool. Our team will work hard to keep Removal.AI smarter day by day.
Amazing Tool! Do you guys offer API that can be integrated on different software? Would be great if this could be available as a plugin for various platforms like shopify and woo-commerce. That will be a perfect eCommerce solution.
Thank you for your feedback. Happy to know you Love your tool.
How does this differ from other tools like RemoveBg and Auto Clipping? Any new advanced features?
@kaml2 we have a lot of advance features actually. One of it is our edge color correction. Also We are the only one offering high-res preview upto 1500px. Our bulk uploader comes with few setting that are ideal for ecommerce, removing and changing background automatically, auto cropping and more. I would suggest you to contact us to get experience of our tool.