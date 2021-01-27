  1. Home
API for bulk image background removal

Remove background from image using Artificial Intelligence. Best solution for eCommerce, web design or any design projects.
✅ Remove Background in 1-Click
✅ Bulk Image Processing
✅ High-Resolution Output
✅ Scaleable with API access
✅ Fast, Secure & FREE!
Eric Le
Maker
🎈
Maker of Removal.AI Background Remover
Hey Everyone! I am Eric Le, I am the Founder of Removal.AI. Our team is working hard to develop a tool that works like magic. Unlike any other background remover tools, our API can be integrated with any Software to speed up your workflow. Users can instantly process over 1000 images per day or less with the higher output image resolution. Stop wasting time trying to hire editors on Fiverr to clip and cut images! Removal.AI is a smart background remover tool to match Photoshop & Outsourced manual clipping path and image masking tasks. - Create transparent background instantly in 1-click - Get neat edges, high-quality cutouts and high-resolution output images - Process multiple images at once with bulk uploader tool - Flexible and affordable pricing - Scaleable with API access - Secured and safe to use (no one can access your photos - only you!) Focus on growing your business. Let Removal.AI be your background removal expert to boost your productivity and creativity! This technology is becoming smarter day-by-day. Give it a try now!
Samuel alex 🔥
Hunter
Technology laver @ products hunter
I think this tool has advanced edge color correction features, the foreground and background blends together well which I haven’t seen from any other background remover tools so far.
Eric Le
Maker
🎈
Maker of Removal.AI Background Remover
@saalex And we are excited to show more advanced features soon!
James SmithTeam of Snoopreport
Wow! This background remover is fast and easy to use. Glad to have a free preview to download at a higher resolution.
Kruk Sharita
🎈
share my product
Uploaded some of my images and got the results really fast. Cut-out edges are smooth and clean. Well done!
Eric Le
Maker
🎈
Maker of Removal.AI Background Remover
@kruksharita Thank you for your feedback. Glad you've tried our tool. Our team will work hard to keep Removal.AI smarter day by day.
KayeCee AustinFounder & Social Network Creator
Amazing Tool! Do you guys offer API that can be integrated on different software? Would be great if this could be available as a plugin for various platforms like shopify and woo-commerce. That will be a perfect eCommerce solution.
Eric Le
Maker
🎈
Maker of Removal.AI Background Remover
@kaustin Yes we do! If you need bulk images to remove background efficiently for eCommerce sites using our API, other design programs and computer software, we can build any custom-made tools and plugins for you. Just send us an email about your requirements. We will do our best to cater that.
Jenn Pereira
Maker
Product Designer, UX Designer
@kaustin more than our API. We actually have a lot to offer.
Jenn Pereira
Maker
Product Designer, UX Designer
Thank you for your feedback. Happy to know you Love your tool.
Kaml KhanTech
How does this differ from other tools like RemoveBg and Auto Clipping? Any new advanced features?
Jenn Pereira
Maker
Product Designer, UX Designer
@kaml2 we have a lot of advance features actually. One of it is our edge color correction. Also We are the only one offering high-res preview upto 1500px. Our bulk uploader comes with few setting that are ideal for ecommerce, removing and changing background automatically, auto cropping and more. I would suggest you to contact us to get experience of our tool.
