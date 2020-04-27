Remotive Jobs API
World's largest API feed of remote jobs
Hey Product Hunt, Remotive started on PH in 2014, we're glad to be back! Yes, we know: Tons of remote job boards keep appearing & disappearing. We noticed that many serve StackOverflow remote jobs and, well, that's it. We believe applicants need more/better remote jobs! Also, many tech workers are getting let go lately, we'd like to share our remote jobs wider: - All remote jobs are curated by our team. - 100s of remote jobs, access tags & categories - This is the biggest API feed fetching curated remote jobs that we know. - This API is our MVP. We're on our way to serve x,000s remote jobs. Please AMA on this API, remote jobs or otherwise, I'd love to help!
This is awesome, it's straight forward and I'm able to find exactly what I'm looking for so quickly
@yungcutewabbit Thanks Amy :)
Rodolphe ! C’est super :D Can api filter by, say, entry level or junior roles?