Remotive 3.0

We believe remote work is the future of work.
Remotive connects tech employees with remote companies.
Thanks to our job board & community, you'll never work alone!
Reviews
Discussion
Rodolphe DutelMaker@rdutel · Founder Remotive.io prev. @Buffer
Hi PH, thanks @bramk ! ✌🏻😻 Remotive helps tech employees land remote jobs. We initially launched on ProductHunt in 2014! Today, we run one of the largest remote work job board & community We’re excited for this v3… > Is this “just another job board”? Nope! Here’s how we’re different: - Featuring exclusive remote jobs, not only StackOverflow/Angelist’s jobs. - Community-driven. Our members are veteran remote workers & remote companies. - Value-driven. We believe remote work comes from trusting employees, not tracking hours. - Curation-driven. All jobs are hand-picked daily, no automatic posting. More about us - > What’s new? Never-seen-before jobs, Functional Search, Categories, Mobile-friendly, New Design... We’d love to hear your thoughts, comments and feedback. We’re eager to improve, thanks! PS: “Doge? I haven’t heard that name in years”
