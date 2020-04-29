RemoteQuiz

Discussion
James
Maker
Hey Everyone! I love playing quizzes with my friends - especially at the moment when we can't see each other in real life. I built this app to help make running quizzes remotely over video calls easier and more fun. You can either use a ready to go quiz from the template library (there are ones on topics from general knowledge to animals!) or create your own unique quiz from scratch with your own questions. You invite players using a secret link and can see everyone who's currently playing the game. As game host you can select which question everyone currently sees, as well as revealing the answers and scores which are worked out automatically. I'm going to add lots more quizzes to the template library over the next few weeks so sign up to keep updated with all the new options. I'd love to hear what you think - have fun! 🥳
