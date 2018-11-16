Introducing RemoteOne, a new way to manage your remote freelance business. With automatic currency conversions and dead simple timezone calculators, RemoteOne makes working remotely a breeze.
Alex PriceMaker@remotealex · Javascript nerd, yogi and boat dweller ⛵
👋👋👋 Hey PH! Thanks @jamesstewart for the hunt!! RemoteOne is a time tracking and invoicing tool for remote freelancers 🌎 Last year I took my freelance business on the road and worked from Singapore, Malaysia and Bali. Since then I've worked with clients from the US and Europe and every time I work with someone who isn't in the same location as me I have the same 3 problems: ⏰Either my client or I routinely miss calls because of mis-calculated timezone differences 💰Converting currencies is laborious and prone to mistakes 🗣️Communicating project updates and getting feedback is difficult because of their location That's why I've spent the last 9 months building RemoteOne. To fix these problems in a tool that I use every day - my time tracker. RemoteOne automatically converts currencies, calculates timezone differences and updates my client with a real-time project dashboard. It also has all of the features you'd expect from a time-tracking app: simple time logging, automatic invoicing and powerful reporting. I'll be online all day so please ask questions about the app and write any feedback below. I'll try and get back to you asap! Cheers, Alex 🚀 🚀 🚀
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
@jamesstewart @remotealex 🚀🚀🚀
James GallagherHunter@jamesstewart · Indie Maker, Founder @ Open Commit
Hey 👋 I am so excited to hunt RemoteOne by @remotealex, a tool to help you manage your remote freelance business.👩💻 I have provided some help via Product Hunt Makers to Alex over the last few months, and yesterday he reached out and asked me to hunt this amazing product! 🙌 I am looking forward to seeing the future of RemoteOne! I’ll leave it to Alex to answer your questions✌️
