Shun Yamada
Hey, there product hunters! 👋Shun from Remotehour here. Today, we are very excited to release our new feature ‘Remotehour Embed’. Remotehour is an effortless office hour system for freelancers. It allows your customers to talk to you anytime you’re available while working remotely. Remotehour Embed is an Intercom like a widget that allows live chat but a video call. - ‘Clicks button’ instant video chat instead of text -> Calendly -> Zoom - Integrate Stripe so you can get paid for meetings
I'm convinced that this is the future of work. Scheduling and rescheduling meetings is our *least* favorite part of work, and wastes valuable brain cycles. I'm literally using tools like Google Docs and Yabbu Meeting *JUST* to avoid scheduling live spoken meetings. Good work!
@scott_kennedy We're working hard for realizing the future you believe! Much appreciated. Please use it, and ping me anytime.
@thiscodeworks Thank you, Mishka. We don't stop. haha