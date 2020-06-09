Log In
Remotehour 2.0

On-demand one-click office hours

Remotehour is an effortless office hour system for freelancers. We allow your customers to talk to you anytime you’re available while working remotely. Create your own ‘always-on’ room that guests can pop into, simply by clicking the link when you’re online.
Shun Yamada
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) We’re thrilled to announce that Remotehour v2.0 is on Product Hunt today! You can easily have an open-door policy for those who want to talk to you. 📖 Story With the current climate, it’s become evident that setting up calls with people still causes a surprising amount of problems. Zoom isn’t spontaneous enough - you often have to set up the call beforehand. On the other hand, Slack is too informal; it doesn’t work with people outside your office, and you don’t get the bandwidth you’d get with a face-to-face interaction. Remotehour is a website that gives you a more spontaneous, ‘open-door’ solution to video calls. It’s perfect for short discussions that require face-to-face interactions. And if you’re worried that you’ll go on way longer than needed, it has a ‘time out’ feature to ensure you stay on task. 👉 New Features ✅ Multiple room types Room types allow you to tailor your availability status, session interval, integration with other applications and more, depending on the call and who you’re talking to. ✅ Knock mode It’s easy to set up “Knock mode”, which allows you to know who’s calling you before you accept the call. ✅ Get paid through a call It’s a new way of earning. You can get paid through a Remotehour call where you can talk to your customers about your skills, experiences, and stories. ✅ Customize your room slug Customize your/your room’s URL. ✅ Take a screenshot During a call, you can take a screenshot of talking with your friends with just one click. 💖 Thanks Thank you everyone for sending us messages of support, bug fixes and feature ideas! We’ve been selected by Pioneer a few months ago. And we’ll keep on building seamless ways of remote working💪
Ywacch
A good product for consultants and freelancers to set up virtual appointments in a time where the way we work is changing.
Mishka
An excellent product that just got better! I'm a big fan of Remotehour & can see it extending beyond the freelancing industry into education, consulting, and more!
