Discussion
Chris Shaw
Nice implementation Shun. I'll get my team on it!
Maker
@chrisshawyeah Thank you, Chris. Any feedback is helpful!
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters 📖Story I’m a freelancer. Live in San Francisco, but all my clients are in Tokyo. So, it’s a fully remote job. For the clients and me, to schedule a meeting is hard. My job is a product manager, so I need to manage development teams and report to clients in real-time even though we're based in different time zones. So, I built Remotehour. You can set up an always-on room with a shred URL. Its status in which you’re available to talk or not is updated automatically and manually. 😇Easy to use Signup, and then a shared URL would be generated automatically Share a shared URL with your clients/customers They can call you when you’re available while working 📺VS Zoom Don’t have to fix a schedule for calling. Remotehour enables you to connect when you’re online on the app. 💬VS Slack Haven’t you got replies even if it shows online on Slack? Remotehour status could be managed manually. Connect you with those who you want to talk to frictionlessly. But it supports Slack Integration :) 🛠️Empower productivity Does the always-on room sound distract you? No worry, even the room set up a timer. Sometimes talking is faster than next communication to understand each other. We definitely help you be more productive. ✅ How Remotehour helps you - Let your clients start a call meeting with you if you were a freelancer - Have an open-door policy to your customer when you’re online on the app if you were a salesperson - Enjoy random chat with your coworker/friends if you were a remote worker Enjoy Remotehour😺
