Derek Feehrer
MakerFounder of MockRocket.io
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I built this site because I was fascinated by all the remote work relocation incentives I've seen popping up in the news lately. More and more remote workers are using their newfound freedom to move from crowded business hubs to up-and-coming places around the world. Meanwhile, city governments are realizing the potential for remote workers to contribute to local economies, and are offering all sorts of creative perks to try to convince workers to choose their cities: - Free flight and lodging discounts to work from Hawaii for 30+ days - $10,000 to move to the Ozarks, Oklahoma, Alabama, or Kansas - $15,000 towards a home on the coast of Lake Michigan - And many more... I couldn't find a comprehensive list of all these programs, so I built RemoteDough.io! Know of a program that I'm missing? Be sure to submit it! I'll be adding new programs all the time. Together, we'll build RemoteDough.io into the go-to resource for remote workers thinking about their next move–or anyone who just wants to follow along–as we all navigate this strange new future of work. Thanks for stopping by! Derek
