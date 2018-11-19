RemoteCV was made in a 100hours challenge. During the challenge I regularly tweeted in a thread the whole process. You can check the thread on my twitter: @samilkarahisar.
I think formal CVs are not the way to go for remote job applications. We need an online, better solution for our resume/CVs. Thats the whole idea here 🐣
Şamil KarahisarMaker@samilkarahisar · Maker of Makertask
Recently, I watched @aidenbuis build OpenHabits during a 100h challenge. I thought he was amazing. That inspired me to take the same challenge and build something great myself. I happen to be a student too. So I do have a CV and often send it for internship applications and stuff. I also read and think a lot about how the working world changes. Observation: The shift to a world where everyone works from home is real and happening. Thinking: The classic resume/CV templates we use for our job applications can not be a good idea in a remote job application. Solution: Create the new CV, that is: Remotecv Please tell me what you think about it. This is my 2nd product launch on ProductHunt, and I am even more excited than the first time. Also, if you find any bugs, please report.
Aiden@aidenbuis · Building stuff for the web ⚒︎
Thank you @samilkarahisar, Congrats on the launch!
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
Great job Samil it was fun following along the development of this!!
Şamil KarahisarMaker@samilkarahisar · Maker of Makertask
@frcbls was fun but challenging for me 😌
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
Good work Şamil! I think that show what you built is the best thing to highlight your experience. Do you plan to connect RemoteCV with some API? Like Product Hunt data launches or Twitter (I think you can grab some important info in the twitter bio) so the template could be updated directly.
Şamil KarahisarMaker@samilkarahisar · Maker of Makertask
@yesnoornext I will definitely connect it with ProductHunt API in the next few days, I just didn't have time for that during the challenge. About the twitter bio though, I wonder if it would work, lets take yours for example: "@cheepo2109 is my best friend • Co-founder of @threader_app", even though it is a remote CV Vincent, I am not sure talking about your bestfriends is a good idea 🤣
Marie Denis@marie_dm_ · 👩🏻💻 womenmake.com • 📖 threader.app
Congrats Şamil, great work in 100hours! 🙌
Şamil KarahisarMaker@samilkarahisar · Maker of Makertask
@marie_dm_ Thank you Marie!
