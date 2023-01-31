Products
RemoteBase Accommodation Newsletter

Curated deals for digital nomads & traveling remote workers

Free Options
Curated long-stay accommodation deals for digital nomads & traveling remote workers. Delivered via email newsletter 2x/month. For free. Think 76% off Airbnb, special rates at fancy hotels & deals w/ co-living & retreats! “It’s Scott’s Cheap Flights for Airbnb”
Launched in Newsletters, Global Nomad, Travel by
Emma
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'm wide open to questions & feedback 😌 I've watched tons of INCREDIBLE products launch here, and truly believe in the power of the PH community. Let me know what you think & why. ✅ I'll read & respond to every single piece of feedback!"

The makers of RemoteBase Accommodation Newsletter
About this launch
RemoteBase Accommodation Newsletter Curated Deals for Digital Nomads & Traveling Remote Workers
RemoteBase Accommodation Newsletter by
was hunted by
Chris Cerra
in Newsletters, Global Nomad, Travel. Made by
Chris Cerra
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
