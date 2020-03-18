Remote Work Resources

Discussion
1 Review
Abhash Kumar
Maker
👋What's up Product Hunt! With so many people having been thrust into doing #remotework, it's important to educate yourself and your team. But where do you even begin?!! My team and I have created a curated resource repository of articles, books, podcasts, tools, products and more you need to start, run or be part of a productive remote team. 300+ resources for Remote Work and WFH 🤩 It includes: 📖 20+ Remote Work guides and e-books 📝 100+ curated blog posts and articles 🎧 25+ podcasts 📚 40+ books on the topic 🛠 50+ Remote Work tools ++ Slack groups, Online forums and more... I hope you like it, thanks for checking it out 😎
