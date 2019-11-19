Discussion
Emma Lawler
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Remote work is becoming more accessible by the day. The benefits are clear - you get more flexibility, productivity, and ownership when working remotely. Plus, people from all backgrounds and locations get access to the kind of work that used to only exist in Silicon Valley. @philipithomas and I started Moonlight (moonlightwork.com) two years ago after we left the San Francisco tech bubble to live in other cities around the world. We learned that the next Silicon Valley is everywhere, and that talented workers are excited to ditch the office and take part in the global economy. This encyclopedia was written by and for the Moonlight community of location-independent developers. We look forward to contributions (github.com/moonlightwork/remote-work-encyclopedia) from other experienced remote workers. Let's change the future of work together! 👋Please leave comments if you have any questions, suggestions, or feedback!
Very helpful resource, appreciate the efforts!
