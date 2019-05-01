Remote Woman
For travelers, military spouses or parents that need to work remotely, community, safety and trust are everything. Instead of "pay to list", our community hand-curates every company & flags any issues - ensuring the best full-time remote jobs for you.
Jaira RomeroMaker@jairaromero · Creator & marketer
This is deeply personal to me - I lost faith in remote jobs as a possibility. I came across a great seeming job on a very popular remote site...only to find out it was a scam. Promised high pay & solid work, I did interviews for hours on end. Ultimately, I was able to spot the scam once they asked for too many personal details & offered a job that was too good to be true. Luckily, I didn’t fall for it…but who knows how many people have since? This is why I started RemoteWoman - by leveraging curation & a strong community, we're going to bring back trust. Instead of "pay to list" sites, our community hand-curates companies that we believe in & flags any bad actors. By doing this, we’ll never provide a flood of sketchy jobs to you. We hope to be a small part of a larger movement where companies make their workplaces & hiring process inviting for all sexes, genders, orientations and races.
Micah.Cohen@miccohen · EIR, Tubescience
@jairaromero 👍🏽
