Remote Weekly

Hello wonderful people! This is my third side project aimed at either digital nomads or remote workers. Although I’m not actively looking for a remote job, it’s always good to keep one eye open for a cool opportunities, right?! Right. One could make a cup of coffee and browse few remote job boards sporadically. I didn’t want to do that. Mainly because, well, I’m lazy af. So I’ve build this newsletter service which does a little bit of magic for you instead. 👱🏻♀️ You subscribe & check the jobs you seek. 🧞 It browses the interwebz, sends you weekly newsletter with job posts based on your wishes. 🚀 You can provide feedback in every email, the system will then learn from you and eventually will tailor the emails precisely for you. I welcome any feedback 🤗 Have a superb day 🙏🏻 · · · Inspiration: Get a Remote Job by me & Nomad Flights by @petecodes
