Remote Tech Jobs by Standard Resume

Riley Tomasek
Maker
Cofounder, Standard Resume
Hi Product Hunt 👋🏻, COVID has changed hiring. There are more remote jobs than ever, but they're hard to find. Job sites haven't evolved, and job boards have a small fraction of the openings. Finding remote work shouldn't be so hard. That's why we built Remote Technology Jobs. Our robots crawl thousands of websites, curate the best remote tech jobs, and let you filter by location requirements and profession. Find remote jobs in a fraction of the time, in one place. How are we different? ♾️ TONS of remote jobs: Over 250 added this week. 💎 Hidden gems: Find jobs that aren't promoted elsewhere. 🇨🇦 Location restrictions: Filter by jobs hiring from your location. 💻 Technology focused: Engineering, Design, marketing, product, and sales. Is your company hiring remotely? To celebrate the launch, we are offering a discount for the first five promoted jobs. More info here: https://standardresume.co/remote... Feedback? Remote Technology Jobs just launched, and our robots are still learning. If we could make finding remote work easier for you, please reply and let us know.
