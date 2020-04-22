Remote or Not?
A journal on pains of remote work no one talks about
Alex Kistenev
Maker
Pro
Hello, Product Hunters! Alex is here from Standuply.com along with Artem Borodin, a project management veteran. Artem wrote an eBook on remote work sharing all his experience in there. Despite the guides you’ve seen, Artem is sharing his strong points on the collaboration pains no one talks about. He also shares the advice on how to overcome them. I hope it will be useful to many folks today (it was written before covid-19 crisis). Be productive, stay safe. Alex, CEO of Standuply.com
