Remote Openings

Josh Schneider
Maker
Hey friends! 👋🏼 This was actually a side project that I almost gave up on. It was a job board for remote job openings. Long story short, with the coronavirus outbreak and unemployment rising, I figured I'd give it another go. But this time, I aggregated data from lots of different job boards to make it easy to find companies actively hiring during COVID-19. After lots of hard work, I'm super exciter to bring you guys over 5000 remote job openings. If you recently got laid off, I built this for you. Spread the word — companies are still hiring!
