Jordan SandersMaker@jordanremotemuch · 8+ years of digital nomading
Hey Producthunters! We're RemoteMuch.com. Want to start earning remote cash now? Instead of lengthy strategies, success stories, or other BS, we give you exactly what you need to build remote income asap. What's that? REMOTE MUCH contains specific jobs, gigs, and other income opportunities. (Note: we are not affiliated with any companies, we're only recommending what we personally and/or other remote workers already profited from). All remote work opportunities are divided into 11 categories: 1. Remote Job Boards 2. Career Roles 3. Customer Service & More 4. Remote Language Teaching 5. Extra Cash 6. Surveys, Studies, and Focus Groups 7. Make Your Own Merch 8. Freelancing 9. Turn Knowledge into Cash 10. Mini tasks and MUCH More! Each section has anywhere from 10 to over 50 resources. But REMOTE MUCH is far more than just a giant "list". We also feature: - Insider tips - Reviews - Exclusive video interviews with successful remote workers who reveal their secrets to success 🔍Research: Over 6 months of painstaking investigation went into REMOTE MUCH. My team and I scoured remote income communities on Reddit, Facebook (various groups and pages), connected with Youtube influencers, etc to pour through as many remote work and digital nomad resources as humanly possible. 🚀 How can I get started? Head over to www.remotemuch.com to read testimonials, FAQs, and learn more. Psst! Want to save 50%? Grab it now -- LAUNCH WEEK FLASH SALE til 4/21/19 Want a free sample? Of course you do! Grab that here ;) http://remotemuch.com/freedownload/ 👋🏻🤓Want to learn more about the crazy nomad-geeks behind REMOTE MUCH? Meet us here http://remotemuch.com/team/ 📬 How can I reach you? Just comment here or drop us an e-mail at rmhelp@remotemuch.com - always welcome feedback, suggestions, and connections :) Looking forward to hearing from ya! -Jordan PS - Want 50% off? Get it during our launch week FLASH SALE (til 4/21/19) 🤑
