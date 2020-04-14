  1. Home
  2.  → Remote Mood

Remote Mood

Visualize and check the mood of your remote team

Work remotly is hard. Engage with your team and track your mood everyday. Visualize the mood of your team and work closer... How are you feeling?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Julio
Julio
Maker
Hi PH, 🏠 Several studies show that social distancing might come with emotional and psycological fallout, puting people in a vulnerable spot. 🔨 This made me create an app called Remote Mood to use at the workplace, made with Glideapps. 📊 Remote Mood allows to check the mood of our team or even company on a daily basis, anonymously. This could help us suggest initiatives at time and hopefully preventing our collegues from burnouts or any sort of dificulties. 🙏 I'd love to get some feedback! Thanks
UpvoteShare
Andrew Li
Andrew Li
Good idea @julioalbertoo_ Managers need to proactively monitor how their team is doing, regularly. I wonder if you've explored having the App on other platforms, e.g. as an integration on Slack/Microsoft Teams, since the work team is there more regularly
UpvoteShare