Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Julio
Maker
Hi PH, 🏠 Several studies show that social distancing might come with emotional and psycological fallout, puting people in a vulnerable spot. 🔨 This made me create an app called Remote Mood to use at the workplace, made with Glideapps. 📊 Remote Mood allows to check the mood of our team or even company on a daily basis, anonymously. This could help us suggest initiatives at time and hopefully preventing our collegues from burnouts or any sort of dificulties. 🙏 I'd love to get some feedback! Thanks
UpvoteShare
Good idea @julioalbertoo_ Managers need to proactively monitor how their team is doing, regularly. I wonder if you've explored having the App on other platforms, e.g. as an integration on Slack/Microsoft Teams, since the work team is there more regularly
UpvoteShare