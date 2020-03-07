Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrew Pang
Maker
Hey y'all! My name is Andrew, and I started working remote half a year ago (writing this from Buenos Aires!). Like many, I'm very bullish on the future of remote work. And although many parts of it are amazing, one thing I miss about being in the office is the social aspect. When I was an office employee, I enjoyed grabbing lunch everyday with coworkers. Wanting to recreate that experience for remote workers, I started Remote Meals. You sign up and let us know your preferences, and we will connect you to other remote workers, to share a meal, in person or virtually. I'd love to know if you have any feedback, and what you types of meetups you're interested in!
UpvoteShare