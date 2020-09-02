discussion
The Arc team recently hosted the Remote Career Summit (http://remotecareersummit.com), the largest virtual job fair for remote professionals and companies. During this event, junior developers told us they wanted remote jobs, but didn’t know where to start. This got us thinking. Our team's mission is to connect developer talent with opportunities anywhere. To us, this doesn’t just mean senior talent: it also means helping junior developers launch their careers. However, junior developer jobs only make up ~6% of remote developer jobs — and these jobs are scattered across thousands of sites. We want to make these opportunities more easily accessible. So today, we’re launching an aggregator for remote junior developer jobs. How's this different from others? - It's for aspiring remote developers (new grads, junior devs, etc.) - Remote jobs only, even post-COVID - Easily filter jobs by tech stack - No need to sign up; it's 100% free to use Although there aren't that many remote junior developer job postings just yet, we encourage companies to make use of our remote learning resources to become more comfortable with hiring junior remote developers. And for aspiring remote developers: our team is working on ways to help you become more prepared. (If you're a mid-level to senior developer, get personalized remote job recommendations here: https://arc.dev/remote-jobs) No matter if you're an aspiring or current remote developer, we would love to hear your thoughts on how we can improve this page or help you in your career. Thank you!
Great product. Couple of suggestions, Most of the jobs have geo limitations even when they're fully remote. Most of them are US based jobs, so if there's any such limitation, showing it in the list could save time for the users. Another indicator for compensation and visa sponsorship could also be of benefit.
@dssagar93 You're absolutely right.
