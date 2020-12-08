discussion
Niels Vugteveen
MakerCo-Founder of remote.io
Hey Product Hunters! We are happy to share a our newly launched platform: remote.io 2.0 The past year has been incredible, we now have a great team which is dedicating more efforts to improve the platform. During 2020 we already shared over 10,000 remote jobs, but we will be pushing for further improvements, we're ready for 2021! What to expect in the near future 🔮 - More diverse jobs - More search options (job location/ restriction filter) - Employers dashboard improvements - We love to hear what you think our next feature should be in the comments... To employers 🎁 If you are currently recruiting you’re in luck. To celebrate the launch of remote.io 2.0 we are giving away vouchers to post a job with a discount of 70%! The vouchers are valid till December 31st, 2020. Use code: producthunt70 at checkout to apply the discount. About us 💁♂️ We are an international team of talented people working fully remote in 4 different countries. Together we develop products to support remote job seekers- and employers from all over the world. A special thanks to Monique van Bokkum and Wahyu Gautama who helped us with the redesign of the platform 🙏 We love to hear what you think, your comments and feedback are most welcome!
