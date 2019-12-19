Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Najeeb Khan
Maker
Hey PH, when I used to work in an office, I enjoyed the Holiday Parties. It meant catching up with those who you haven't seen in a while and celebrating the hard work throughout the year. Once I started working remotely and didn't have an office, I missed that part. Plus seeing my friends go to Holiday parties at their offices made me miss it. That's why I created the Remote Holiday Party where it's made for people like us, who work remotely. Together we can create the music and talk about what we're interested in. See you on the inside!
UpvoteShare