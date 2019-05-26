Find remote jobs that are hiring in your own timezone.
Add your current location and we only show jobs that are hiring in your own timezone. Filter jobs by type, category, company and keyword. Follow companies and save jobs to keep track of your job search.
Joshua TiernanMaker@joshua_tiernan · Founder at Remote Circle
Hálo 👋 We're Caroline and Joshua, the makers of Remote Circle. The idea of Remote Circle was born out of our own frustration with trying to find remote work. We have a young family and live in rural Scotland, so for us, remote work was our only option to work in the industries we wanted to. However, when it came to actually searching for jobs, we found that it was very difficult to find remote jobs that were suitable for us. This usually came down to the timezone requirements of each job. We ended up scanning each job description for timezone info. A list of 200 suitable jobs, would often be reduced to less than 5 once we had removed those that weren't hiring in our timezone. We felt it could be better, so we built Remote Circle to make this easier for everyone else in the same position. While we have many digital nomads using our site, we really had users like us in mind when building the site. People who want the security of a permanent/contract job, but the flexibility of remote work. We would love to hear your thoughts!
Cagri Sarigoz@cagrisarigoz · Digital Marketing & Analytics Consultant
The idea definitely solves a problem, I hope you guys can make it fresh and add as much as granular search functionality so that all kind of remote job seekers with different needs, wants, and personal situations can also benefit from your product 🤞
Joshua TiernanMaker@joshua_tiernan · Founder at Remote Circle
@cagrisarigoz Thanks Cagri! Glad you like the idea. We definitely hope to add improvements over time to help job seekers from all sectors and backgrounds to find remote work. Thanks for the feedback 🙏
