Vin Vomero
MakerMaker @ Remodel It
Hey Product Hunters, Big thanks to @kevin for the hunt! 👏 I’m Vin. I’m a real estate developer, tech nerd, and the CEO of Foxy AI, bringing computer vision and AI to real estate. We are really excited to share our new product, Remodel It, with the PH community! Using AI to analyze property photos, Remodel It provides design inspiration, instant free remodeling estimates, and connects you to nearby contractors. As a homeowner, I didn’t know where to start when it came to estimating renovation costs and meeting with contractors. I had no real baseline for budgeting and never knew if the quotes I received for the work were reasonable. Frustrated with my experience and the overall process of remodeling, I knew I wanted to build a solution that could help other renovators. Remodel It takes away that guesswork so homeowners can feel confident in their decisions throughout their renovation. How it works: 📸Upload current photos of your kitchen or bathroom ✅Remodel It's AI will estimate ballpark renovation costs and provide design inspiration, in seconds 🤝We’ll connect you with only the best contractors for your project And it’s free! If you’re searching for a home to buy, we also have a Chrome Extension in Beta. We analyze the listing photos from Zillow so you can compare renovation costs and make more informed decisions on your home purchase. Have questions? We’re here! Just drop us a note below or email me at @vin@foxyai.com. We’d love to hear your feedback.
This is a very cool idea!
@michalmalewicz Thanks Michal! Try it out a let me know what you think!