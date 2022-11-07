Products
Remix Vite
Ranked #19 for today
Remix Vite
Vite dev server for Remix
Remix Vite is a dev server for Remix applications. Remix is an awesome framework. It adds support for Vite's HMR making it faster and easier to prototype front-end interfaces. Give it a try by running `npx remix-vite` in a Remix starter kit.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
About this launch
Remix Vite by
was hunted by
Mayke Freitas
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mayke Freitas
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Remix Vite's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
9
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#48
