Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrew Yates
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋🏼 We’re pleased to be sharing a new app with you today, something we’ve been building here at Buffer for the past few months now. The app has helped us stay nimble on social media in these evolving times; we hope it can help you, too. Remix is a free mobile app to help you streamline content creation and design on-brand assets in less time. You can bring tweets to Instagram. Put your products into Stories. And much more. Simply enter any URL into Remix, and you’ll have a host of template options to share your content on social: multiple sizes, multiple layouts, all fully customizable. We hope that Remix can make a positive difference to your social media workflows. It’d be great to hear your feedback and ideas.
UpvoteShare