Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Reminisce.ai
Reminisce.ai
Learn any IT skill in 1 day
Visit
Upvote 10
14 days free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
An AI-Driven learning application aimed to reduce the time needed to understand the high-level structure of any technology (React, Django, AWS, and more...) to the absolute minimum. For people who have to work with many new technologies.
Launched in
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Reminisce.ai
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"All feedback regarding pricing, product, and branding is more than welcome :)"
The makers of Reminisce.ai
About this launch
Reminisce.ai
The fastest way to learn new technology and build your IT Career-Path!
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Reminisce.ai by
Reminisce.ai
was hunted by
Thilo Hofmeister
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thilo Hofmeister
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Reminisce.ai
is not rated yet. This is Reminisce.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report