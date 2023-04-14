Products
Reminder for Flying Blue
Reminder for Flying Blue
Never miss out on earning Flying Blue Miles
With the Reminder for Flying Blue, it becomes much easier to earn points while shopping at your favorite online stores. With this handy browser extension, you will be reminded to make your purchases through the Flying Blue website.
Launched in
iOS
,
Safari Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
by
Reminder for Flying Blue
About this launch
Reminder for Flying Blue
Never miss out on earning Flying Blue Miles!
Reminder for Flying Blue by
Reminder for Flying Blue
was hunted by
Björn Antonissen
in
iOS
,
Safari Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
Made by
Björn Antonissen
and
Daniël Logchies
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
