John Santos
MakerBuilding Stuff
👋 Hey Makers. During the weekend i've built Remindbee, a simple widget to send an email to your website visitors reminding them to visit your website another day. Some examples: Ecommerce: A visitor reaches your website looking for a gift for a friend, family member, etc... for their birthday next month but he knows that in one week the sale season starts. With Remindbee he can set a reminder to come back to your website when sale season starts and take advantage of it to buy some gifts. Company: A visitor reaches a company website willing to talk to the sales representative by phone but it's late at night or weekend. The visitor will set a reminder to come back tomorrow or in a working day so he can reach at you and make business. Clicking Remindbee widget will allow the visitor to set a reminder to visit the website in another day.
