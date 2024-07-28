Launches
Remind Me Faster helps you get a task into Apple Reminders the moment it crosses your mind. It's designed to minimise friction and distraction. It com­ple­ments the Re­mind­ers app that's already on your iPhone, instead of replacing it.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Task Management
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
Sketch
Xcode
About this launch
Remind Me Faster by
Remind Me Faster
was hunted by
Nick Leith
in iOS, Productivity, Task Management. Made by
Nick Leith
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
Remind Me Faster
is rated 4.5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on May 21st, 2019.
